Actress Octavia Spencer to give lecture at Indiana University

Posted 11:17 am, March 29, 2017, by

Actress Octavia Spencer speaks following a screening of her movie, 'Hidden Figures,’ on December 15, 2016. (Photo credit Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will visit Indiana University on April 9 to talk about Hollywood.

The Herald-Times in Bloomington reports Spencer will discuss diversity and typecasting in Hollywood in a lecture she calls “Real Honest: An Afternoon with Octavia Spencer.”

Spencer is expected to touch on her experience of playing the role of a nurse 16 times from 1996 to 2013. She won critical acclaim and many awards for her role in 2011’s “The Help.” She starred in “Hidden Figures” and can be seen in the newly-released “The Shack.”

Because of her role in “Hidden Figures,” Spencer was one of six black actors up for an Academy Award at last month’s ceremony.

Spencer’s lecture is free to university faculty and students. Tickets are $10 for the general public.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s