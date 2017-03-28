Dry through Wednesday with more rain and storms rolling in Thursday and Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a mostly cloudy but dry Tuesday ahead of us. Our average high is 56, but we'll hit 60 today. Daily highs will get into the 60s through the weekend!

Wednesday will be dry as well. We turn unsettled again on Thursday and Friday with rain and storm chances returning.

Rain will arrive Thursday afternoon and continue intermittently through Friday afternoon. Many spots could pick up ~1" of new rainfall over that 24 hour period.

We do clear out for the weekend. Sunshine returns with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.