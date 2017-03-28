Small volunteer Iowa fire station welcomes 6 babies in 7 months

Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa – There must be something in the water at this volunteer fire station in Iowa – they’ve welcomed six babies in seven months! And their story is going viral thanks to these adorable photos of the babies courtesy of Debbie Brissey.

There are 22 firefighters total at Mediapolis Fire Department, which is in the southeastern portion of the state. Firefighter Adam Welp told Inside Edition that they all announced they were expecting babies in rapid succession.

The first baby in the group was born in August 2016 and the last baby was born a few weeks ago.

“We didn’t plan it or anything, it just kind of snowballed. We’ve been having a baby shower every month for the past seven months,” Welp told Inside Edition.

They had a photo shoot with all of the babies last week courtesy of Brissey Photography to mark the end of the baby boom.

The photos are nothing short of adorable, and they’re being shared all over the country.

