× Breaded chicken products recalled nationwide after reports of metal contamination

WASHINGTON – An Oklahoma company is recalling nearly 1 million pounds of chicken over concerns that the meat might be contaminated.

OK Food, Inc. has recalled roughly 933,272 pounds of breaded chicken products after a handful of consumers reported finding metal objects inside, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Service Inspection Services.

The ready-to-eat chicken products were produced between Dec. 19, 2016, and March 7 for nationwide sale, the federal agency announced on its website last Thursday.

The issue was discovered on March 21 when the Oklahoma City-based company received five complaints from consumers who said they found metal objects in the chicken products. Federal food safety inspectors confirmed the reports during verification activities.

The company was able to identify the affected products — which include chicken nuggets, tenders and patties — and determined the metal came from conveyor belting, according to USDA.

The recall is “Class I,” the USDA’s most serious rating which is reserved for “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

No consumers have reported adverse reactions after eating the products, though federal officials urge anyone concerned about an injury or illness from them to contact his or her doctor.

Nearly two dozen products have been recalled over the contamination concerns, including from brand names such as Farmington, Great Value and Tender Bird. They have an establishment number “P-7092” in the USDA mark of inspections on the packaging.

A full list of recalled products can be found here.

Consumers with questions about the recall should contact Abby Brown at 479-312-2409.