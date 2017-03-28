× Police: Man shot after taking juvenile, leading police on chase through multiple Indiana counties

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. — Police fired shots after a multi-county pursuit that began early Tuesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, police were looking for the suspect after he was accused of taking a juvenile girl from a home in Warren County during a domestic dispute.

The subsequent pursuit started when officers located the man’s car. It went through Warren, Tippecanoe, Carroll and White counties before ending in Pulaski County.

According to Sgt. Kim Riley with Indiana State Police, shots were fired when the suspect got out of his car after repeated orders to stop. The man was hit, and the coroner was called to the scene.

Police said the juvenile who was a passenger in the car appeared to be OK. They have not determined the relationship between the juvenile and the suspect.