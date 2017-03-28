Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Police arrest Elkhart teen for armed robbery after mother turns him in

Posted 9:08 am, March 28, 2017, by

ELKHART, Ind. – An Elkhart teen was arrested for armed robbery after police say his mother turned him in, WNDU reports.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect knocked on the door of a female acquaintance on Sunday evening, and he asked her for a cigarette.

She walked away to get him a cigarette, but he followed her inside. When she turned around, he had a gun pointed to her head. He demanded cash and stole other possessions before he fled the scene, according to WNDU.

She contacted police, and officers went to the suspect’s home. His mother answered the door, and the police explained that they were looking for her son for his suspected involvement in an armed robbery. However, they were unable to locate the boy.

A few hours later, the woman found her son and took him to the police station where he was arrested for armed robbery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s