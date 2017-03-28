Peru man begs for thieves to return stolen necklace with son’s ashes

Posted 1:31 pm, March 28, 2017, by

Photo of stolen necklace (Left), Mike Arbuckle's son Patrick (Right)

PERU, Ind. – A father in Peru is begging for help in tracking down a very meaningful necklace after thieves took it.

Mike Arbuckle was working Friday night in Bunker Hill when thieves broke into his truck .

They took a cup of change worth less than $20 and a small box with a cross necklace. The cross necklace is meaningless to the thieves, but it means everything to Arbuckle because it contained the ashes of his dead son.

Arbuckle’s son Patrick died in November 2015 when he was just 19-years-old. The necklace was one of the only things Arbuckle had left to remember him.

“They actually took my son with them. I lost him once, now I feel like I lost him again,” Arbuckle told CBS4.

Arbuckle says he doesn’t care about the money or other things taken—he just wants the necklace back. He’s urging whoever took it to return it, and there will be no questions asked.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s