× Muncie Police: Man choked Goodwill clerk, broke officer’s hand while claiming to be God

MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie police arrested a man who they say choked a Goodwill employee, threatened to kill everyone in the store, and broke an officer’s hand all while claiming to be God.

Khaliad Sulaiman Bilal, 24, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery with injury, strangulation, battery with injury to an officer, intimidation, disorderly conduct, battery without injury, and resisting law enforcement.

Bilal entered the Goodwill store located at 5035 West Hessler Road on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. He claimed to be the Prophet Muhammad and began “aggressively approaching” customers, preaching to them and trying to place his hands on them, the Muncie Star Press reports.

A store clerk approached him, and Bilal choked the clerk and beat her.

Police were dispatched to the store, and Bilal fought with them while resisting arrest despite being tased several times. He repeatedly kicked an officer while the officer was trying to place him in handcuffs, and he broke another officer’s hand.

Once police cuffed him and put his legs in shackles, he was placed in an ambulance and taken to Ball Memorial Hospital. Police asked him to identify himself, and he said he was God.

While at the hospital, he escaped from his restraints around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. An officer and a nurse tried to put him back in his restraints, and he hit the officer several times in the face, according to the Muncie Star Press.

After Bilal is released from the hospital, he will be taken to the Delaware County Jail.