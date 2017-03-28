× Johnson County deputy prosecutor resigns after OWI arrest

FRANKLIN, Ind.– A Johnson County prosecutor resigned after he was arrested on a misdemeanor drunken driving charge.

Police arrested Andrew Eggers in Franklin early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. in a neighborhood near State Road 44 and Jefferson Street. He was pulled over after failing to use a turn signal.

Police said in a report that Eggers’ eyes were glassy and he smelled of alcohol. He failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breath test.

His blood alcohol level was 0.104 percent. In Indiana, the legal limit is 0.08 percent. Eggers was the deputy prosecutor at the juvenile division in Johnson County. He turned in his resignation on Monday.

Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper is expected to request a special prosecutor for the case.

Eggers released the following statement: