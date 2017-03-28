Indy man hospitalized following early morning robbery and assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis man is hospitalized after being robbed and beaten early Tuesday morning.

The assault took place near 59th and Georgetown on the city’s northwest side.

The victim told police he was robbed over 20 dollars and a case of beer.

After walking down Georgetown road to buy beer at a nearby store, the 59-year-old man got back to the steps in front of his apartment building when two thieves struck.

“He was sitting on his porch minding his own business and they came up and took the money. Y’all can have the money. Why did you beat him up? What did you hit him for?” said LaShell Barker.

LaShell’s husband, Phillip Barker, suffered a badly swollen left eye after being kicked in the face.

“He kicked my husband in his eye. We don’t do nothing. We don’t bother nobody. We mind our own business,” said Barker.

After being attacked and telling police the suspects were two men in the teens or early 20’s, Barker apparently became confused and at one point accused a deceased relative of the crime.

“He said my mother did it. My mother has been gone for 3 years,” said Barker. “He was so delusional, he didn’t know what happened.”

That confusion will make it hard for police to solve the case, and while it can always be dangerous to be out alone at dark in the early morning hours, Barker’s wife is furious that the robbers hurt her husband over such a small amount of money.

“You can’t walk in your own house at 6 in the morning cause someone will rob you,” said Barker. “Go work for your money. It’s wrong. It’s just wrong.”

So far police have not made any arrests in the case and they did not have a detailed suspect description to give out.