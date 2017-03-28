Expect a dry, mild Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We'll stay dry with a mild mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday. A warm front will move across the state Thursday and spark another round of rain and thunderstorms. Rain will continue through Friday and temperatures will fall as a cold front moves across the state. Up to an inch of rain will be likely during the 48 hour period. The good news: after two soggy days, expect dry weather this weekend.

So far March has been a mild month.

Rain is likely to end the workweek.

Heavy rain is likely with our next weather system.

In spite on the rain, we'll have a warm Thursday.

Rain will diminish Friday.

Sunshine will return Saturday.

Expect a warmer day for Sunday.