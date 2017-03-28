Semi overturns at North Split, slowing Tuesday morning commute

Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Posted 4:30 am, March 28, 2017, by , Updated at 04:39AM, March 28, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –  Driver error is being listed as the cause of an early Tuesday morning accident that occurred around 3:30 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis at the North Split.

According to Indiana State Police, the driver of a semi approached the curve from westbound I-70 to southbound I-65/70 too fast and lost control, skimming along the barrier wall before tipping over.

The driver sustained minor injuries after being taken out of the semi cab and was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

The ramp remains closed as officials are hoping to upright and clear before the beginning of the Tuesday morning rush hour.

