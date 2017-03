× David Blaine to bring magic, illusions to Indy during first-ever North American tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man known for mesmerizing audiences with magic, illusions and stunts is bringing his act to Indianapolis this summer.

The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre announced Tuesday that they’ll host David Blaine on June 21.

The 8 p.m. show will be a part of the magician’s first-ever North American tour.

The Centre says the live tour will evolve as it moves across the country, with Blaine continuing to push limits and attempt new feats.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31. There are two ticket prices: $69.50 and $39.50. Click here for more ticket information.

