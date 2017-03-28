× Colts taking more patient approach in pursuit of championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The ultimate goal hasn’t changed. Never will.

To Jim Irsay, it’s all about the pursuit of another Lombardi Trophy – or two – to place alongside the one his Indianapolis Colts secured after the 2006 season. The sterling silver trophy remains an unwavering motivation.

What’s changed, though, is the means to that end.

The owner who’s committed to excellence on the field, coupled with first-time general manager Chris Ballard, is asking for a bit of patience from his fan base. It’s going to take time to revamp a roster, more precisely overhaul an aging defense. It’s going to take more than one offseason and one draft.

Winning in 2017 is important, and the AFC South remains one of the NFL’s more vulnerable divisions. But sustained success is the overriding objective for a franchise that has taken a major step back the past two seasons: 8-8 records and failing to make the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997-98.

“I’d rather have a chance to win two Lombardis and have a losing season or two than just be 8-8 or 9-7 and win no Lombardis,’’ Irsay told reporters during a break in the owners meetings in Phoenix. “It’s about greatness, about championships.’’

The Colts were one step away in 2014, reaching the AFC Championship game where they were outclassed in a 45-7 loss at New England. They loaded up with high-priced free agents during the next offseason for another title run – Andre Johnson, Frank Gore, Trent Cole, Kendall Langford – but saw the season come unraveled as injuries forced quarterback Andrew Luck to miss nine games.

Now, it’s back to the drawing board under Ballard’s leadership.

During last month’s NFL Scouting Combine, he made it clear he inherited a roster that’s hardly championship-ready.

“I am not going to set some high standard to where I set unrealistic goals,’’ Ballard said. “Look, every year is precious. Every opportunity is an opportunity to win.

“To me, there is no such thing as rebuilding. Everybody is trying to win and that’s the approach we’ll take.’’

Since succeeding Ryan Grigson in January, Ballard has gutted the defense and restocked it with younger talent. Eight players who were 29 or older – seven on defense – either have retired, been cut or not re-signed. All were major contributors a year ago.

Of the 10 veteran free agents signed, seven are 27 or younger. The April 27-29 draft – the Colts hold seven picks, all in the first five rounds – will add additional youth to the roster.

“We really do feel now that we have to continue to build it the right way, meaning going young,’’ Irsay said. “It’s no secret that we’re really looking to reshape the roster, particularly on defense.

“I think we can play defense better than we did last year. Obviously last year was 8-8, so automatically, if your offense is humming and you’re playing better defense, you’ve got to figure we have a chance to do something this year.

“We are really looking to improve the defense and that’s about adding speed. That’s the No. 1 component to it.’’

The Colts hold the 15th overall pick in the draft, and that could deliver a promising pass-rush threat to the defense. Don’t be surprised, though, if at some point during the three-day draft Ballard looks to acquire additional picks.

“I don’t think we’d hesitate trading down if the situation was right in certain rounds to try to get more picks,’’ Irsay said.

What of Pagano?:

Irsay seems to have created an awkward balancing act moving forward. While he and Ballard are in agreement patience is needed as the Colts restock the roster, Pagano’s long-term future with the team hangs in the balance. He’s under contract through 2019, but will be evaluated by Irsay and Ballard throughout the season.

“I think it’s wrong to assume, particularly coming from me . . . that, ‘Hey, Chuck, you better win or else. This year you’ve got to get it done,’’’ Irsay said. “Honestly, I think it’s really about seeing how we are getting the best players on the field and really doing the type of smart things that really make you sit back and say, ‘Hey, I don’t know if Chuck would have done that three or four years ago. I see growth there.’’’