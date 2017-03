CARMEL, Ind.– CBS4’s Frank Mickens visited Mohawk Trails Elementary School in Carmel to read to a group of about 100 kindergartners.

The 5 and 6-year-olds heard the story of “Super Red Riding Hood.”

They asked several questions about the news industry, including, “How do you get on the news?” and “Who moves the camera?”

