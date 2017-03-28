× Breast cancer awareness group warns of phone scam soliciting donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – If you receive a phone call asking you to donate to the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust (IBCAT), it’s a scam.

The group said it’s become aware of a phone scam in which people are calling to collect money on its behalf. The organization said it doesn’t solicit for outside donations and makes its money from selling breast cancer awareness license plates.

In fact, IBCAT said its fundraising efforts are “intentionally limited to the sale of the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness license plate” through the BMV.

If you receive a call from someone trying to solicit donations on behalf of the group, it didn’t come from IBCAT. In some cases, the callers have gone so far as to accuse people of being “heartless” and telling them they should “be ashamed of themselves” for failing to make a donation.

If you think you may have been a victim of the scam, contact IBCAT, the Better Business Bureau and local authorities immediately. IBCAT can be reached by phone at 866.724.2228 or by email at info@breastcancerplate.org.

The group provided a series of tips from the Better Business Bureau about giving to charity: