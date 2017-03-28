Andrew Luck surgery addressed torn labrum; no ‘Hard Knocks’

Posted 7:26 pm, March 28, 2017, by

Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 6, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jim Irsay offered clarity regarding the NFL’s most expensive right shoulder.

Andrew Luck’s mid-January surgery was to address a slightly torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. The Colts owner added there was no issue with Luck’s right bicep.

“It was pristine, no problem there,’’ Irsay told Indy Sports Central Tuesday. “Everything went fine.’’

Irsay reiterated there’s no time frame for when Luck can resume throwing, but the team is confident its $140 million quarterback will be ready to assume his normal workload in preseason games.

“It’s hard to pin that down for sure,’’ Irsay said of when Luck might be cleared to start throwing. “I would say that certainly he should be pretty close to being ready and really throwing it around pretty damn well once training camp comes. That’s the way the doctors feel right now.

“He’s not in that mode yet. He’s not ready to throw the football around 30 or 40 yards. It’s going to be a process. Once we get rolling around late preseason and getting into the regular season, he’s going to feel great. Being able to prepare and practice at just a whole different level will be awesome for him and us.’’

No ‘Hard Knocks’: Scratch the Colts from the list of candidates for HBO’s training camp series. The timing isn’t right, according to Irsay, with Chris Ballard being in his first year as general manager and Luck on the mend from surgery.

“That’s not going to happen this year,’’ Irsay said. “Someday I’m sure we’ll end up doing it. This was just not an ideal year for us.’’

