× We have a mild but unsettled week of weather ahead of us

It will be mild today and mild this week with daily highs in the 60s through FRIDAY!

Don’t expect to see much sunshine today. The morning hours will be dry, but by the early afternoon we’ll see a few showers and T-storms develop. The afternoon will not be a wash out, the activity will be spotty. You can expect a few spotty t-showers around for the evening drive and this activity will last into the overnight.

Severe storms should remain to our south today. Southern Indiana is included in a SLIGHT risk, but central Indiana is not.

We’ll have additional rain chances return on Thursday and Friday. Between today and the end of the week we’ll see about 0.75″ of rain.

The rain clears out for the weekend! Plenty of sunshine is in store for Saturday and Sunday.