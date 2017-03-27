Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Two arrested in Anderson home after officers get hit with bleach

Posted 5:35 pm, March 27, 2017, by

File photo of an Anderson Police uniform

ANDERSON, Ind.– Anderson police say at least one person is facing a felony battery charge after two officers were doused in bleach.

On Sunday around 3:45 p.m., Anderson police responded to a home on Columbus Avenue. When officers entered the home, they tried to separate two people fighting.

While separating the individuals, someone threw bleach and hit both officers in the face. Both were taken to the hospital, but were released and back at work Monday.

Both people inside the home were arrested. Police said at least one was facing a felony charge for the bleach incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s