Two arrested in Anderson home after officers get hit with bleach

ANDERSON, Ind.– Anderson police say at least one person is facing a felony battery charge after two officers were doused in bleach.

On Sunday around 3:45 p.m., Anderson police responded to a home on Columbus Avenue. When officers entered the home, they tried to separate two people fighting.

While separating the individuals, someone threw bleach and hit both officers in the face. Both were taken to the hospital, but were released and back at work Monday.

Both people inside the home were arrested. Police said at least one was facing a felony charge for the bleach incident.