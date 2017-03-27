Police: Thieves steal thousands from man after telling him he has a bug on him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Police are searching for the thieves who tricked a man and pick pocketed him at a grocery store.

Surveillance cameras captured the two robbers stealing thousands of dollars from the 68-year-old man at a southeast side Kroger.

“It just happened that quick,” said David Griffin, robbery victim.

Investigators say the two robbers worked as a team. One robber was a distraction and supposedly told Griffin he had a bug on his pant leg. When Griffin leaned over to look at his leg, the other robber swiped an envelope full of cash from his jacket pocket.

“They were too smooth about it, it’s like they had it planned for weeks,” said David.

Surveillance camera footage shows Griffin’s wife, Vickie, next to robbers in the frozen food section. She saw the crime happen and chased after one of the robbers.

“I had my hands on him. I put his arm behind his back and tried to get him to the service desk but he got away from me,” said Vickie.

The envelope had nearly $3,000 in cash. The Griffins had the money because they were out shopping for home renovation supplies. They are in the process of moving. The couple depends on every dollar.

“I am a cancer patient, 4-stage cancer and there are lots of medicines and food different that I have to have special, so I was upset,” said Vickie.

Police believe this isn’t the first time or the last these robbers have used this plan.

“This wouldn’t be surprising if they tried to do it again because they found they were successful so why not go out there and try it again,” said Officer Jim Gillespie with IMPD.

Investigators believe the thieves took off in a red, Toyota Corolla. If you know anything that could help track down these thieves, call Crime Stoppers.