Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Nissan recalls more than 56,000 cars due to potential power steering issue

Posted 12:17 pm, March 27, 2017, by

Japan's auto giant Nissan COO Toshiyuki Shiga introduces the company's new crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV) "Murano" at the company's headquarters in Tokyo on September 29, 2008. The "murano" is four-wheel drive with 3.5-or 2.5-liter engine. (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Nissan is recalling more than 56,000 cars because of power steering hoses that may leak fluid and potentially lead to fires.

Nissan North America says the recall affects the 2013-2014 Murano vehicles. It says the problem stems from the power steering hose clamp, which may not adequately secure the hose. That could allow the hose to detach and leak power steering fluid. That could lead to a fire If it leaks onto a hot engine or exhaust pipes, the company said.

Nissan says dealers will install a new power steering high pressure hose kit, free of charge. Car owners can contact Nissan customer service at 1-800-647-7261 or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit http://www.safercar.gov.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s