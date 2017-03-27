× Man carrying sword, dressed as Batman villain ‘The Joker’ arrested in Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va. — Police in Virginia arrested a man who was dressed as a villain from Batman and reportedly carrying a sword.

Winchester Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Hall said in a news release that the department got several 911 calls Friday afternoon reporting a man walking down a public road dressed as Batman’s nemesis “The Joker.” He was wearing a cape and carrying a sword.

Jeremy Putman, 31, has been charged with wearing a mask in public and is being held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.

The charge is a Class 6 Felony and is punishable with up to five years in jail. Police received several reports about a man dressed as the Joker over the last week, but officers believe Putnam is the only suspect.