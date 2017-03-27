Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Lengthy bridge work to begin on U.S. 231 in Putnam County in early April

Posted 11:55 am, March 27, 2017, by , Updated at 11:59AM, March 27, 2017

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – A lengthy bridge deck overlay project on U.S. 231 just north of the junction of State Road 236 will restrict traffic to one 12’ lane on or after Monday, April 3. INDOT made the announcement Monday with this spring and early summer project.

While the contractor will be overlaying the bridge deck traffic will be controlled at the structure with a traffic signal.

The work is scheduled to continue through the end of July of this year.

This bridge deck overlay and superstructure replacement project is expected to cost about $2.5 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s