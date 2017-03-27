× Judge: Trial of man accused of killing teacher will stay in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting a Tippecanoe County art teacher will stay in Lafayette.

The attorney for Darius Javon Printup wanted the trial moved to another county, saying media coverage of the case could lead to bias among local jurors. A Tippecanoe County judge ruled against Printup Friday, according to the Journal and Courier.

Police arrested Printup in October 2016 after the murder of 52-year-old Kristi Redmon, an art teacher for Lafayette School Corporation.

According to court documents, neighbors reported hearing several shots on the night of Oct. 15 and found Redmon’s body on her front porch.

A witness said Printup was looking for a man “who had ripped him off” when he came to Printup’s home at Hedgewood Drive and Ridgeway Avenue. She told Printup that the man didn’t live there, and Printup left.

According to a witness, Printup didn’t believe Redmon when she told him the man he was looking for didn’t live at the home. He returned moments later and shot her multiple times, court documents said.