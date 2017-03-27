× Indy Honor Flight to give local veterans a glimpse of Washington war memorials

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s more than a simple “thank you.” Veterans who participate in the Honor Flight get to see the Washington, D.C. war memorials built and dedicated to their services and sometimes the ultimate sacrifice.

The Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005 by a doctor in Ohio. The first flight consisted of six small planes carrying 12 Veterans to D.C.

Now, the network has expanded to over 100 Honor Flight hubs across the country, including Indiana and has flown more than 100,000 Veterans at no cost to them.

On Saturday, April 1, the Indy Honor flight is flying out to D.C. with two planes full of veterans from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Once the veterans return home on April 1, they’ll be greeted at Plainfield High School with a ‘Welcome Home’ ceremony. The public is invited to come out to join in welcoming our Hoosier Heroes home. It starts at 8 p.m. but you’re encouraged to arrive ahead of time.

CBS4 will be on that flight and at the welcome home ceremony and we’ll be sharing the story of that day in the following week.

Two more flights are scheduled for Sept. 9 and Oct. 21.

Right now, the Honor Flight is open to World War II, Korean and Vietnam War vets, but the Honor Flight Network wants to get all the remaining WWII veterans out to D.C. before they pass. Korean and Vietnam veterans are still encouraged to apply.

If you’re a Hoosier WWII Vet or know a Hoosier WWII Vet, you’re encouraged to contact the Indy Honor Flight. That information is below:

Indy Honor Flight

Phone: 317-559-1600

Email: info@indyhonorflight.com

All Indiana Hubs