INDOT project to improve State Roads 39 and 142 in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced an upcoming project that will include numerous improvements for State Roads 39 and 142 between Monrovia and Eminence beginning on or after Monday, April 3.

State Road 142 will close for a small structure replacement April 3 through May 28 between Crone and Heremont Roads. The detour will utilize S.R. 39 and S.R. 42. Drivers are reminded that S.R. 42 will be open to traffic from Monrovia to Eminence, but S.R. 42 is closed 3 miles west of Eminence for a structure replacement project.

Ten miles of S.R. 142 will also be resurfaced from Eminence to S.R. 39. Five miles of S.R. 39 will be resurfaced from Monrovia to the intersection with S.R. 142. Additional work will be taking place to overlay five existing bridge decks along these routes.

Daytime lane restrictions will be in place during the duration of construction as crews work to patch, mill and resurface the roadways as well as place polymeric overlays on the bridge decks at various locations.