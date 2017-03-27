Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Embryo transfer leads to birth of rare calf at Conner Prairie

FISHERS, Ind. — A rare English Longhorn calf has joined Conner Prairie’s livestock herds following a successful embryo transfer.

The male calf was born last week at the interactive history park in suburban Indianapolis. Its birth comes nine months after a frozen embryo shipped from England was implanted into one of Conner Prairie’s female Shorthorn cows.

Livestock Manager Kevyn Miller calls embryo transfers a relatively new way of saving very old cattle breeds.

The newborn bull is now one of 11 English Longhorns at the museum, which boasts the nation’s second-largest herd of the cattle breed. It will eventually be bred to boost the genetic diversity of the museum’s Longhorn herd.

Conner Prairie’s 850-acre park in Fishers includes a recreated 1836 village.

