Arrests made in Anderson home after officers get hit with bleach

ANDERSON, Ind.– Anderson police say at least one person is facing a felony battery charge after two officers were doused in bleach.

On Sunday around 3:45 p.m., Anderson police responded to a home on Columbus Avenue to help a woman retrieve her belongings. Police say as soon as she started walking up to the home, arguments between those involved began.

As the woman gathered her belongings, someone started throwing things out of the home. The officers were on the porch getting ready to take a man into custody when they were hit with bleach.

The man then reportedly tried to fight the officers and pulled a women back into the home. In the end, police took two people into custody who were arguing and also arrested the person who threw the bleach.

The officers were hit in the face with bleach. Both were taken to the hospital, but were released and back at work Monday.

Police said at least one person was facing a felony charge for the bleach throwing.