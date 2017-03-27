× Archie Miller introduced as new head coach at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind- It was the beginning of a new era for Indiana basketball, today in front of his new team and hundreds of new fans head coach Archie Miller explained why this program resonates with him.

“The state of Indiana in many ways is me,” Coach Miller told the crowd at Assembly Hall. “It’s how I grew up. I’m from Beaver Falls Pennsylvania. I’m the son of a coach who sat around all day with a ball in his hands.”

But with those nostalgic feelings surrounding the tradition of the candy stripes, comes the high expectations for Miller to put another banner in the rafters, but that’s something the 38 year old embraces.

“I don’t think you come to Indiana if you don’t wanna live in the neighborhood,” Miller said. “If you don’t wanna live in that neighborhood then you shouldn’t be here. To me, I know where we’re at. I know what the job is and that didn’t waver me. I think that more than anything this is what you want if you love the game.”

So what about the players on the roster now? Miller wasn’t the guy who convinced them to be Hoosiers, but the head coach is certainly committed to making it work.

“I didn’t recruit them,” Miller admitted. “But as I told them, they are my players, We are investing everything in them and they all matter right now. I think there is value to every single individual on that team.”

Miller also says that he’s dedicated to recruiting in Indiana and keeping the best high school players here.