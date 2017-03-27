94-year-old Evansville woman celebrates 44 years of working at McDonald’s

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – For more than four decades, Loraine Maurer has been making sure McDonald’s customers get their food.

And at 94 years old, “Miss Loraine” is still going strong!

Maurer has worked at the Golden Arches since 1973. Last Thursday, friends and coworkers threw her a party to celebrate her 44 years with the company.

Maurer has spent time at a number of Evansville-area locations, but she currently works for the one on North Green River Road because it’s close to her home and church.

She currently works the breakfast shift on Friday and Saturday mornings. She has to be at work by 5 a.m., which means she gets up at 3 a.m. to get ready for her day at work. Customers say Maurer knows them so well that she sometimes has their orders ready for them before they even walk in the door.

“She’s more like the sunshine of this place. You come in, she’s always smiling, she’s always doing her best,” customer Andrea Feller told WEHT.

Customers describe her as a “sweet lady” who makes everyone feel welcome when they come inside.

“She’s been to different McDonald’s, so, I’ve seen her at all of them just about. So I’ve been seeing her for about 20 years,” said customer Bob Shoulders.

McDonald’s store owner-operator Katie Kenworthy said Maurer has an “amazing” memory.

“She can tell stories about McDonald’s from 44 years ago or 5 minutes ago. She remembers things and she remembers faces, and it makes people feel special when they come to our restaurant,” Kenworthy said.

Her customers love her, calling her an inspiration. She also takes great pride in her job.

“When I trained my help, I would tell them, ‘Don’t serve them anything you wouldn’t eat yourself.’ And I would hand it back to the grill people if it wasn’t right,” she told the Evansville Courier & Press.

She said she “loves McDonald’s” and wants to make sure employees do things the right way. She didn’t plan on staying with McDonald’s for four decades.

“I didn’t come to stay. I didn’t come to stay. I just wanted to do something after my husband had to retire,” she said.

Four of Mauer’s children are retired. She said she continues to work because she’d miss it too much otherwise.