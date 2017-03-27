Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Get ready for an active week of weather. Showers will taper to a few sprinkles overnight and light rain and fog are likely for the Tuesday morning rush hour. Another round of rain and thunderstorms will develop Thursday and rain will continue through Friday. Temperatures will fall on Friday as a cold front moves across the state. After two soggy days, expect dry weather this weekend.

We had a few sprinkles to start the workweek.

Light rain and fog are likely for the morning rush hour.

We'll have an almost daily chance for rain this week.

Thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon.

Rain is likely on Friday.

Up to an inch of rain is likely by Saturday morning.

 

Sunshine will return this weekend.

