Vehicle drives off-road into a pond near the northwest side

Posted 3:48 am, March 26, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, police responded to reports of a car in an apartment complex pond.

Around 12:30 a.m., near the 4000 block of Pendragon Boulevard, police arrived on-scene to find a car partially submerged in a pond.

Police found who they believed to be the driver of the vehicle, but the car is not in the suspect’s name.

The driver had veered off the road due to a combination of speed and wet road conditions.

Authorities say the driver had an outstanding warrant for cocaine possession, and the suspect was taken to jail.

