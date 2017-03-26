Spring thunderstorms to start work week

While rain comes to an end this evening, we are already tracking the next weather system to impact Indiana.

An area of low pressure is in the central Plains and is projected to move this way over the next 36-hours.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday afternoon and continue through late night.

There appears to be enough instability to support thunderstorms, and perhaps a few strong to severe storms may be possible. While areas south of Indianapolis will have the highest instability, it isn’t off the charts.

The Storm Prediction Center has included portions of south-central Indiana in a “Slight Risk” for severe thunderstorms.

At this time, it appears that damaging winds and large hail would be the main threat from any of the stronger thunderstorms that develop.

HAVE A WAY TO BE ALERTED

Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather alerts when they are issued.

