Serial robbers arrested after allegedly stealing from over a dozen near west side businesses

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD have arrested four individuals connected to multiple robberies on the near west side dating back to January.

Jahrell Williams, 18, Fernado Degante-Toledo, 20, Eliceo Ortiz-Cabera, 18, and an 17-year old juvenile male were arrested Friday night on charges of robbery.

Just after 9 p.m. Friday, authorities responded to the Del Taco restaurant in the 3900 block of N. High School Rd., on reports that a robbery had just occurred.

The suspects fled in a vehicle to the 600 block of Somerset and were followed by police. Officers set up a perimeter and located the suspects hiding on foot in the 500 block of Rochester.

A search warrant was executed for an address in the 600 block of Somerset and numerous pieces of evidence from this robbery and dozens of past robberies were reportedly recovered.

All four suspected were transported to the Arrestee Processing Center for booking.