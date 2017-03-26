× Outsiders overdose in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS–The IMPD report from February 10, 2017, indicates at 7:44 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Byrkit Street and Sandhurst Drive on the city’s southwest side on a report of an overdose.

That’s where IFD firefighters found a 20-year-old woman unconscious in the front yard of a house. She was apparently dropped off at that location by an, “unknown vehicle.”

“IFD applied medical treatment and she awoke crying saying, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry,’” according to the report. “She stated she took too much heroin and overdosed.”

The Avon woman was taken to Community South Hospital and treated.

All things considered, the suburbanite was lucky when she overdosed several miles away from her hometown in that she was spotted and rescued and given a second chance at life.

Another Avon woman was not so fortunate.

Just before midnight on February 24th, two weeks after the first woman’s close call with overdose death, IMPD was dispatch to the Motor 8 Hotel at 3731 North Shadeland Avenue on the report of an unresponsive female subject.

There officers discovered the body of Tiffany Ann Smith, 26, also of the Hendricks County suburb west of Indianapolis.

An IMPD homicide detective was assigned to determine how Smith died of an overdose on the city’s eastside, again, several miles from her home in another county.

With more than 500 overdose runs called in to Marion County’s 911 dispatch system since February 1st, police and EMS crews are finding more of their drug users in crisis don’t call Indianapolis home.

“We’ve looked at numbers over the last five years and about 15% of our folks we treat in Marion County are not from Marion County,” said Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services Medical Director Dr. Dan O’Donnell. “I think that’s probably an underestimate of truly what’s happening.”

In February, IEMS and IFD crews and IMPD officers responded to at least nine overdose calls of visitors from outside Indianapolis, including three people from Avon, one from Warren, Ohio, and a woman from Anderson who police encountered twice in one day.

Each ambulance run in Marion County costs at least $1500 and a dose of Naloxone, or Narcan, to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose runs $40.

“As far as needing more doses, there are a few runs where we’re needing higher and higher doses of Naloxone being used,” said O’Donnell. “Just about ten percent of the time we have repeat users, people who have gotten Narcan more than once.”

O’Donnell said overdose patients do not build up a tolerance to Naloxone and quite often are overdosing in the company of other users.

“They’re the ones calling 911,” said O’Donnell, ”where, early on, five, six years ago, it was someone maybe in the back of an alley or something like that.”

Overdosing with friends is likely what saved the lives of two out-of-town users minutes and blocks apart on Indianapolis’ northeast side on St. Patrick’s Day.

At 1:49 p.m., IMPD officers were called to 3801 East 38th Street on a, “passenger in a vehicle treated for an overdose of heroin.”

The 30-year-old woman from Shelbyville came to Indianapolis to score heroin and nearly died.

Instead she was revived and treated at Community East Hospital.

Investigators confiscated the heroin left in the car and marked if for destruction because, “it is unclear at this time who it belonged to due to there being 3 people in the vehicle and all 3 being admitted substance abuse addicts.”

Then, at 2:28 p.m., the same officer filed a report from 3734 East 38th Street that friends of a 31-year-old Mooresville man called for help when he overdosed.

The Morgan County resident was also rushed to Community East Hospital for treatment while officers were given the description of a bald drug dealer nicknamed “T” who was selling heroin at a Shell Station at 34th Street and Sherman Drive.

With eleven overdose runs, March 17th wasn’t even the busiest day of the month for IEMS crews.

As of last Wednesday there were nine days of double digit overdose runs with March 9th and its 18 calls for overdose help leading the way.

The widespread distribution of Naloxone to first responders has leveled off fatal heroin overdoses at approximately 100 each of the past couple years despite the rising abuse of opioids according to an IUPUI researcher.

“In terms of the overall number of opioid related overdoses, it stayed somewhat consistent from 2015,” said Dr. Brad Ray of the Center for Criminal Justice Research. “The biggest difference is the number of deaths showing signs of heroin had decreased a little bit and the number of deaths showing signs of fentanyl has increased.”

Fentanyl is a powerful prescription painkiller often found in a patch form.

“We’re still seeing about a hundred deaths associated with heroin, so, heroin is in the system,” said Ray, “but we’re seeing it was 69 in 2015 for fentanyl and now we’re almost up to a hundred of deaths showing signs of fentanyl last year.”

Ray’s recent research found 33% of people dying of heroin overdoses in Marion County had spent at least one night in the county jail in the year previous to their deaths, often not for drug charges but rather for the theft, burglary and minor crimes typically associated with drug addiction, leading researchers to recommend drug screening and intervention treatment behind bars while addiction professionals have a literal captive audience.

“This is a more poignant intervention point,” said Ray, ”so if there’s anything we can do there to divert people, we could effectively be reducing deaths if we intervene with even half those people.”