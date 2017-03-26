IN Focus: What’s next for Healthy Indiana Plan?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act failed in Congress, what's next for the Healthy Indiana Plan?

The bill's defeat in Washington has ramifications across the country, and here in Indiana. The proposed American Health Care Act was hotly debated here at home.

Gov. Eric Holcomb (R-IN) spoke for the first time about his support for the GOP plan Thursday, sending a letter to lawmakers in Washington, urging them to vote yes on the plan. Holcomb said he sees the new deal as a first step in repealing the Affordable Care Act, by allowing states to have more control over their own plans.

“I’ve always said that the right first step is to repeal Obamacare. It’s clearly not working,” said Holcomb states. , “I’m asking Washington, trust the states, trust Indiana. We’ll deliver if we’re given the proper authority and the proper control and most importantly the proper timeline.”

State Democrats disagreed. Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane (D-Anderson) said there’s too much uncertainty about how a plan like this would impact Hoosiers down the road.

“The concern I have is no matter what gets passed, there’s going to be a reduction in overall federal funding for our programs and that will trigger the repeal of what we’ve done to get HIP 2.0 put in place,” Senator Lanane said.

In the video above, IN Focus panelist and former State Rep. Christina Hale weighed in on the ramifications of the bill's defeat in Washington.

"There's a great sigh of relief in the General Assembly today," said Hale.

Even some state Republicans said they weren't backing the GOP plan with full confidence.

State Sen. David Long (R-Fort Wayne) said while he supports a plan to repeals the Affordable Care Act, he doesn’t want to jump into a deal that might not be a good fit.

“I want to see something that doesn’t cut the legs out from the states who have expanded Medicaid, especially the Indiana plan which I think is the model that the federal government will pursue for the states in the future,” he said.

Governor Holcomb along with 7 other governors from Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, and Utah sent this letter to Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan: