Bulletproof Junior teaches self-defense to young teens

CARMEL, Ind.–In light of the recent murders in Delphi, Bulletproof Women is hosting a special Bulletproof Juniors self-defense class.

From 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Carmel, young girls and their mothers can learn tactics to protect themselves and have heightened situational awareness.

Leah Severson wrote the book <em>Bulletproof Women</em> in 2015 after collecting articles about teen safety for her two daughters. Like many parents, Severson thought she would talk to her daughters about alcohol poisoning and campus safety before they went to college. But the dangers, Severson says, exist even before young women head off to school.

“Usually the only safety message parents give to kids is: Don’t talk to strangers,” but Severson says children are routinely put in situations with adults they don’t know. When students go to school, they’re often confronted with teachers and staff members they’re unfamiliar with. During the summer, counselors and administrators at summer camps are virtual strangers.

“We don’t really teach our kids how to communicate with strangers and talk to people in a way where they can develop their intuition and sense of knowing when a conversation feels weird and a little bit off, or when it’s right,” Severson added.

The Bulletproof Juniors self-defense class is especially timely after 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German disappeared and were killed along the Delphi Historic Trails of Carroll County in February.

Severson says demand and inquiries about her junior self-defense class has risen.

During the class, each young woman gets the chance to practice ways to out maneuver attackers. Some of the moves are simple but contradict natural fight or flight instincts. Severson says, the important thing is to keep practicing and going over them so they become muscle memory.