Author Margaret Atwood to speak at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University has announced Margaret Atwood, author of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” will attend the university’s annual Literary Awards celebration.

The author is scheduled for a reading April 5 at 8 p.m. in the Stewart Center’s Loeb Playhouse, followed by a question-and-answer session. The event is free and open to the public.

Atwood has written more than 40 volumes of poetry, fiction, non-fiction and children’s stories and recently received the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Book Critics Circle. She is also a recipient of the prestigious Booker Prize, the Arthur C. Clarke Award and a Guggenheim Fellowship.

Tickets are available for the Literary Awards Banquet, where Atwood will speak. They include a pre-dinner reception, dinner, awards ceremony and preferred seating for Atwood’s reading.