× Tindley, Frankton capture IHSAA boys’ basketball titles

Championship Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where a pair of area schools came away with state titles.

In Class 1A, the Tindley Tigers, an Indianapolis charter school, made its first appearance in a finals count.

The Tigers battled Lafayette Central Catholic in a close contest, and with the score tied at 49, Tiger junior Hunter White took it inside and scored the game winning basket with just two seconds on the clock. LCC had their inbound pass stolen, and Tindley came away victorious, 51-49.

Chris Murff led the way with 13 points, while highly recruited junior Eric Hunter was held to just 8 points on 3-11 shooting.

Hours later in the 2A title game, Frankton led nearly wire-to-wire to claim the Eagles first state title, 60-32 over Crawford County, making its first visit to Bankers Life.

Frankton was led by senior forward Marcus Knight who tallied 23 points, the only scorer on either team who reached double-digits. Two years earlier, Frankton fell to Park Tudor in the title game, and many of the Eagle players on that team were hoping to get another chance.

A huge fan backing from Madison County at the Fieldhouse was there to witness history, as Frankton got the job done.