Residents face deadline to file claim on $125M settlement

March 25, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana residents have until April 13 to file a claim and receive money from a $125 million multi-state settlement with biopharmaceutical company Cephalon.

The Indiana attorney general’s office says the settlement resolves allegations of unlawful, anticompetitive conduct involving the drug Provigil, which is used to treat adult patients with excessive sleepiness.

It says Cephalon engaged in “pay-for-delay” conduct, paying a would-be generic competitor to delay their entry into the market to keep prices at artificially high levels.

Eligible Indiana residents include those who purchased brand-name Provigil or generic modafinal from June 24, 2006 to March 31, 2012. The drugs are used to treat symptoms associated with narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea and shift work disorder.

