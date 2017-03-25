Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

IMPD looking for two suspects that put revolver to daughter’s head, attempted to rob mother

Posted 5:41 pm, March 25, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is looking for two suspects that allegedly robbed a mother and daughter on the southeast side Saturday morning.

According to a police report, authorities responded to a report of a person robbed in the 3000 block of E. Bradbury Ave.

The report states that two black males robbed a mother when she was dropping off her daughter at her babysitters apartment.

One male allegedly picked up the girl in a semi-choke hold and put a revolver to her head. One of the suspects threw her down, causing a scrap on her hand.

The suspects grabbed the victim’s toy bag, thinking it was a purse and left north on Perkins Ave.

Anyone with information on this robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

