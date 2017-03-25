Hit-and-run driver injures ISP trooper

Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Posted 6:37 am, March 25, 2017, by , Updated at 06:39AM, March 25, 2017

Courtesy of the Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, Indiana State Police Trooper Joel Flores was injured when his patrol car was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

According to police, around 1 a.m., the nine year ISP veteran was assisting a disabled vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-69 when the crash occurred.

Flores attempted to pursue the vehicle, but his car suffered extensive damage.

Flores was transported to the hospital with neck and back pain and later released.

Police are still looking for the vehicle, which they describe as a white Buick Rendezvous with an Indiana In God We Trust license plate. They also believe it would have front driver’s side damage.

If you have information about the whereabouts of the vehicle, or about the incident in general, call the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

Courtesy of the Indiana State Police

