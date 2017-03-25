× Columbus Minister accused of staging December home burglary

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A minister in Columbus is being accused of staging a burglary at his home back in December.

Justin White, 38, was arrested on felony charges of insurance fraud and contributing to the delinquency of a minor Friday night.

He was outspoken after a Dec. 18 robbery at his house and gained sympathy in the community. Two members of Columbus Police Department used their own money to reportedly replace white’s TV.

White is being accused of setting up the burglary with a juvenile through Facebook messenger. The juvenile reportedly sold him drugs, including heroin.

The minister allegedly left his house open and had a list of items for the minor to take.

White has been a minister at First Christian Church since May 2011.

Thanks to The Republic for providing information for this story.