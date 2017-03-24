Yelp unveils the top 50 places to eat in Indiana

Over the years, the food scene across Indiana has exploded!

And if you’re looking for some of the best places to eat in the Hoosier State, Yelp has you covered. The company used its crowd-sourcing muscle to discover the best places to eat in Indiana.

The list includes several cities across the state: Indianapolis, Carmel, Zionsville, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Fishers, Munster, Griffith, Valparaiso and Bloomington.

The list is based on Yelp reviews written by customers. Each business on the list is in the Food or Restaurant category on Yelp and offers full meals. The “best” classification was determined by an algorithm that considered review trends over the last year and overall restaurant ratings in Indiana.

Here’s the top 10:

You can find the complete top 50 here.

