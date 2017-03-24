× Third 70° day and tracking rain for the weekend

A May-like day for central Indiana as temperatures reach the 70°s for only the third time this year.

Winds will be strong at times out of the south-southwest at 12-20mph with gusts over 30mph.

We are watching an area of low pressure currently located in the central Plains. The will spread east, sending waves of rain to central Indiana.

There will be many hours of dry time Saturday. However, I think a few scattered showers will be possible in western Indiana after 10am Saturday. Areal coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon and evening.

Computer models continue to suggest the heaviest rain will fall Saturday night in to Sunday morning.

The image above shows rain – with a few thunderstorms – moving in from the south Saturday night. I don’t think the overall accumulation number will be terribly high. Generally, a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain looks possible through Sunday night.

Temperatures should remain above normal through the rest of the 7-day period. We should climb back to 70° Monday ahead of a cold front dropping temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.