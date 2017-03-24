Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Third 70° day and tracking rain for the weekend

Posted 11:51 am, March 24, 2017, by

A May-like day for central Indiana as temperatures reach the 70°s for only the third time this year.

Forecast high temperature Friday.

Winds will be strong at times out of the south-southwest at 12-20mph with gusts over 30mph.

We are watching an area of low pressure currently located in the central Plains.  The will spread east, sending waves of rain to central Indiana.

There will be many hours of dry time Saturday.  However, I think a few scattered showers will be possible in western Indiana after 10am Saturday.  Areal coverage of scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon and evening.

Computer model projection of radar/satellite imagery at 6pm Saturday.

Computer models continue to suggest the heaviest rain will fall Saturday night in to Sunday morning.

Computer model projection of radar/satellite imagery 10pm Saturday.

The image above shows rain – with a few thunderstorms – moving in from the south Saturday night.  I don’t think the overall accumulation number will be terribly high.  Generally, a half inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain looks possible through Sunday night.

Temperatures should remain above normal through the rest of the 7-day period.  We should climb back to 70° Monday ahead of a cold front dropping temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s