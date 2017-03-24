× St. Vincent launches 24-hour virtual health care service for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– St. Vincent Hospital launched a new service Friday called “OnDemand.”

The service allows patients to schedule an appointment without leaving their home or work. OnDemand is a “simple online diagnosis and treatment service for common health conditions including cold/flu, pink eye, rash or sore throats, making healthcare more affordable and accessible to anyone with a web-enabled device,” according to the hospital.

Patients must complete a brief online registration form before meeting with a primary care provider online. The provider will diagnose and treat the patient, or refer the patient to a nearby location if necessary. The provider can send any prescriptions to the pharmacy of the patient’s choice.

“Although we already have convenient urgent care centers throughout the community, virtual care is another option in making healthcare easy and accessible for those we serve,” said Aaron Shoemaker, Chief Medical Officer, St. Vincent Medical Group. “This new tool will allow patients to receive care at home, work or anywhere that is convenient for them. We understand that people have different needs, and this type of on-demand care provides another option for individuals who may prefer to avoid an office visit, but are still in need of quality, compassionate and personalized care.”

OnDemand is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The service costs $49. For more information, click here.