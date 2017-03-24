× New study puts price tag on firearm injuries

INDIANAPOLIS, IN– It’s hard to put a price on the cost of gun violence, but a new study is doing just that. It estimates the financial burden of just the initial hospitalization for firearm injuries totaling in the billions.

It’s a number that’s personal for those living the aftermath of a shooting first hand.

“This is at a rehab at the house,” DeAndra Yates said looking through videos of her son, DeAndre Knox.

Life for the now 16-year old changed in an instant in 2014.

“He was at a birthday party and someone started shooting outside and he just caught a stray bullet,” Yates said.

He was left non-verbal and quadriplegic, living in a rehab facility. Now, his mom speaks out about the aftermath of gun violence, a price that’s become her reality.

“It’s very expensive emotionally, financially, on so many levels,” she said.

It’s a staggering cost researchers at Stanford University are putting a number on in a study published this week.

“We found that over our study period between 2006 and 2014 that firearm related injuries for the first inpatient hospitalization cost the U.S. healthcare system $6.6 billion,” Sarabeth Spitzer, the lead author of the study, said.

That’s an average of more than $700 million a year

“From a public health perspective we’re talking about a lot of money,” Dr. Thomas Weiser, an associate professor of surgery and trauma surgeon at Stanford University, said.

Weiser said the largest burden in terms of the payer fell on government insurers.

“Firearms are obviously highly lethal but there are a lot of patients who are injured,” Weiser said. “To care for those injured patients costs real money, costs real hospital dollars,” he said.

Stanford researchers said their numbers are an underestimate. The study doesn’t include things like rehab, the loss of work or hospital readmission. It’s a cost hospitals and patients across the country and in Indianapolis feel.

“We found that for one gunshot wound with one uncomplicated surgery, you’re looking at anywhere from $30,000-$60,000,” Dannielle Gilyan, the injury prevention coordinator at Eskanazi Health, said.

Gilyan said last year, the hospital saw more than 500 gunshot wounds and has seen around 75 to 100 so far this year.

“It’s disheartening, it’s sad, it’s frustrating to see these people keep coming in with gunshot wounds or coming in with gunshot wounds,” she said.

IMPD said in 2016 there were 427 non-fatal shootings. So far this year, there have been more than 80. That’s slightly less than the number at the same time last year.

“I honestly think oh gosh that family and how every aspect of their life will change,” Yates said.

She estimated her son’s care has costed in total about $5 million, but no number can truly describe the impact.

“I’m ecstatic and blessed that he’s alive but at the same time my heart aches every day for him,” she said.