Man sentenced for detonating pipe bomb near Clinton Central High School

FRANKFORT, Ind.– A Clinton County man received his sentence after pleading guilty in connection with a pipe bomb detonated near Clinton Central High School.

Nathan Robertson pleaded guilty to manufacturing a destructive device and was sentenced to four years. Two years are suspended and the other two years will be served on home detention. After being released, he will be on probation for two years.

In February, Reece Mennen pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness and was sentenced to 2 years in the Department of Correction with 1 year on community corrections home detention and 1 year suspended. He’ll also spend a year on probation.

Police said the pipe bomb was detonated and discovered on March 1. There were no injuries and police said no students or staff were ever in danger. It was detonated along the north side of the school’s football field.