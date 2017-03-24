Indiana teen captures gold medal at Special Olympics Winter Games

Latest in the search for suspect in Delphi double murder investigation

Posted 5:09 pm, March 24, 2017

Chris Perdue, of Osgood.

SCHLADMING, Austria – An Indiana teen has captured a gold medal at the Winter Special Olympics in Austria.

Chris Perdue, of Osgood, won the men’s second division advanced giant slalom event Tuesday.

Perdue trains at Perfect North Slopes in Lawrenceburg and is a member of Team USA and Special Olympics Indiana’s program.

“Chris’ second run impressed us all,” said Perdue’s coach Jimmy Laub, of Lawrenceburg. “He nailed everything we have been practicing and I could not be more proud he is coming home with gold.”

“I have never been more proud of Chris,” said Sherry Carroll, Perdue’s mother. “He has inspired me and is inspiring others to give it their best.”

Chris wasn’t the only Hoosier on to medal on Team USA, alpine skier Kristi Yarbrough, of Jeffersonville, won bronze for the alpine intermediate slalom event.

Perdue and Yabrough will return to Indiana Saturday where they will be greeted by well-wishers at Indianapolis International Airport.

