Harbor Freight shoppers could get money back for tool purchases as part of settlement

If you bought tools at Harbor Freight in the last few years, you could be due some money.

The company settled a class-action lawsuit that could result in some shoppers getting up to 30% back on their purchases.

The class-action suit accused the company of using misleading sale prices. Specifically, the lawsuit said Harbor Freight advertised merchandise at “sale” or “compare at” prices that had not been sold at the stated regular or “compare at” price for 28 of the proceeding 90 days.

Harbor Freight disputed the allegations and said it believes the company complied with applicable laws. Regardless, the retailer agreed to the settlement, which a judge granted preliminary approval for in December.

The settlement includes customers who bought tools between April 8, 2011, and Dec. 15, 2016.

Customers with itemized receipts or credit/debit card statements can submit a claim for a minimum of 20 percent of the “you saved” amount in cash, or 30 percent of that on a gift card.

Customers without itemized credit/debit card statements can get up to 10 percent back (or 12 percent in gift cards) on qualifying purchases.

Claims must be submitted no later than Aug. 7, 2017. You can find more information about the settlement here and go here to submit a claim online. Claims can also be mailed.

A final hearing on settlement approval is scheduled for July 7, 2017.